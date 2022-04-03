wrestling / News
Cody Rhodes Confirms He Will Be On Tomorrow’s WWE Raw
It’s official: Cody Rhodes will be on Monday’s episode of WWE Raw. The newly-returned WWE star, who defeated Seth Rollins on night one of WrestleMania 38, posted to his Instagram account to confirm that he will be on tomorrow’s show and get some mic time.
Rhodes wrote:
“Thank you all – let’s live forever. Looking forward to having a live @wwe mic in my hand for the first time in over 6 years tomorrow. @usa_network”
