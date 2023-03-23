– During a recent interview with Stadium Astro, WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes spoke about his father, late WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes, and how he thinks Dusty would not want to be in his corner for WrestleMania 39. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Cody Rhodes on his father: “One thing I can tell people is nobody knew him as well as me or my sister.”

On how his father would not want to corner him at WrestleMania: “I don’t think he would’ve wanted to be in my corner. I think he would’ve wanted to be somewhere private, somewhere, you know, where he could just enjoy it. He really had a great appreciation for what he did already and anytime I tried to drag him out to do something, he would do it for me because he loved me. But also, he wanted to say goodbye at the right time, and I think that’s why he liked being behind the scenes with what he did at ‘NXT.'”

Cody Rhodes challenges WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the title at WrestleMania 39. The event is slated for April 1-2 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and WWE Network everywhere else.