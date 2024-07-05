Cody Rhodes Says He Gave His Dad a Message After WrestleMania 40 Win

Cody Rhodes says he gave a message to his late father Dusty following his win at WrestleMania 40. Rhodes won the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns at April’s show to “finish the story,” and celebrated in the ring with his family afterward. Rhodes was a guest on The Pivot where he was asked if he said anything to his dad after the match.

“At Mania, I had a brief moment where I got to look up and I’m very shocked that Michael Cole or nobody could pick up what I was saying,” Rhodes said (courtesy of Fightful). “Maybe it was because the shot was so quick. I looked up and I said, ‘Sorry it took me so long.’ I think I planned on saying a gazzilion other things, but that’s really how I felt. ‘This is really cool. My mom is in the ring. Your family is taken care of. Generationally, we’re setting everything up, but I’m sorry it took so long.'”

He continued, “He was a believer. Truthfully. Not just Dad, ‘That’s my boy.’ He really thought, ‘He’s got it. He just has to find it.’ I did. It was just later than anticipated.”

Rhodes will team up with Kevin Owens & Randy Orton to battle The Bloodline at Money in the Bank this weekend.