Cody Rhodes Hypes AEW Action Figure Launch

– AEW EVP and TNT champion Cody Rhodes hyped up the upcoming launch of the AEW Unrivaled action figure series. The figures are slated to hit shelves at Walmart tomorrow (August 3). You can view his tweet on the product launch below.

Cody Rhodes wrote, “I’ve got all my local @Walmart‘s pinged…So excited for tomorrow! Thank you to all the great sites currently unboxing and all these wonderful reviews. Folks worked really hard on making these the most high-res/articulate toys of all time.”