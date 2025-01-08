Cody Rhodes Says Jacob Henry Has Potential To WWE’s Next Brock Lesnar

Cody Rhodes believes that Mark Henry’s son Jacob could be WWE’s next Brock Lesnar. Rhodes was recently a guest on 2 Bears, 1 Cave where he talked about the younger Henry, saying that Jacob’s arrival is something that they’re looking forward to.

“His son has got a preliminary contract with us, Jacob,” Rhodes said (per Wrestling Inc). “His son, Jacob, is probably gonna Brock Lesnar us all when he does arrive. We are all looking forward to it.”

Jacob Henry announced back in August that he had signed with WWE. There’s no word on when he may be making his WWE debut.