Cody Rhodes & Kevin Owens Brawl, Go Through Table On WWE Smackdown
Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens ended up in a brawl in the main event of this week’s WWE Smackdown. Rhodes was teaming up with Jimmy Uso to take on Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu on Friday’s show. Midway through the match, Owens came out to the ring and ended up a brawl with Rhodes. They fought their way away from the ring and Fatu got the pin on Uso to get the win.
Owens and Rhodes continued fighting after the match and Rhodes tackled Owens off a production case, putting them both through a table to close the show.
Rhodes will defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Owens at the Royal Rumble.
RIGHT THROUGH THE TABLE!
These two couldn't wait for #RoyalRumble 😤#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/aRmzTDruTM
— WWE (@WWE) January 11, 2025
