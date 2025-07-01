Cody Rhodes Thinks Liam Neeson Could Be a Very Good Pro Wrestler If He Wanted

Cody Rhodes worked with Liam Neeson in the upcoming Naked Gun revival, and he says Neeson could be good in the ring if he wanted. The comedy revival’s Twitter account posted a video with the WWE star promoting the film, and Rhodes spoke about how Neeson has the quality of being able to look brutal in fights without actually causing harm.

“Liam Neeson’s probably a very good pro wrestler if he ever wanted to be,” Rhodes says in the video, which you can see below. “He’s been as professional and as gentle without looking gentle as you can possibly be. Very, very impressed.”

The comedy releases on August 1st and stars Neeson, Pamela Anderson, Paul Walter Hauser, and Kevin Durand, with Rhodes in a featured role.