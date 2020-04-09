Cody Rhodes Calls Matt Hardy One Of The ‘Very First’ To Touch Cinematic Matches, Discusses If Brodie Lee Is Spoofing Vince McMahon

On the latest edition of Busted Open Radio, Cody Rhodes discussed what Matt Hardy brings to AEW, noting that Hardy is one of the “very first” to touch the cinematic match space. He also addressed if Brodie Lee is spoofing Vince McMahon in his segments on AEW Dynamite. Highlights are below.

On how Matt Hardy is a pioneer of cinematic matches: “Matt Hardy is, perhaps the #1 word to describe Matt is a pioneer, everything including a big piece of history that you’re involved with, obviously you know more than anyone, but Matt’s a pioneer, a risk-taker, somebody right now, how topic in wrestling is cinematic matches, Matt Hardy is one of the very first to even touch that space and touch it confidently, and you need pioneers, you need forward thinkers, you also need veteran leaders in a locker room, that’s so important, it maintains morale, it maintains discipline, and there’s more for Matt Hardy to offer not unlike Dustin Rhodes or Chris Jericho, you just have so much left to offer that’s a thumbs up across the board.”

On if Brodie Lee is spoofing Vince McMahon in his segments: “Very unlikely on AEW you’ll ever hear the name of Vince McMahon said, and if you do hear me say it in interviews and in general, I always speak very highly of Vince, because, well, A, he’s Vince McMahon, and B, I was a WWE guy to start, I didn’t come from anywhere else, I came up through their feeder system and they were the house that built me. So when it comes to some of the parallels, I don’t want to be vague or coy with your question, when it comes to some of the parallels between Brodie’s style of leadership, there are a lot of unique parallels, but I don’t think it’s particularly a spoof on Vince McMahon, and maybe it’s because we’ll see how it develops in the next few weeks. I think Brodie just has a very, hmm, power boss, very animal kingdom, kind of social darwinism type approach to the Dark Order, and I think that falls in line with, perhaps, some of Vince’s quirks, but it is not an outright spoof on the legendary Mr. McMahon. Not outright.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Busted Open Radio with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.