Cody Rhodes Says He Modeled Much Of Career On John Cena’s

Cody Rhodes credits John Cena as the inspiration for his own career. Rhodes recently spoke with Complex and said that Cena’s attitude was something that he modeled much of his own career path on to get to where he is today.

“I modeled a lot of my career after the man who was the lead dog when I was here initially, and that being John Cena,” Rhodes said. “Hey, if you want the spot, if you want the ball, you have to work to my level’, was something you’d hear him say in interviews, and it was very real, very, and there was nobody who could match it at the time. In terms of being WWE Champion, you have to represent WWE at all times.”

Rhodes will team up with Roman Reigns to battle Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu at WWE Bad Blood this Saturday, which airs live on Peacock and WWE Network.