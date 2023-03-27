Cody Rhodes On What His Father Taught NXT Students And It Was Different Than What He Learned

In an interview with the Associated Press, Cody Rhodes spoke about what his father Dusty taught NXT wrestlers and it differed from what he taught Cody. Those in NXT during his time there were called ‘Dusty’s Kids’, and it included Cody’s Wrestlemania opponent Roman Reigns. This has been brought up in the build to their match. Here are highlights:

On this match happening during Cody and Roman’s peaks: “I’m from Georgia, so there’s an element I see a little differently in the sense that Roman’s not a Bulldog; he’s a Yellow Jacket. Roman went to Georgia Tech, the MIT of the South. I’m sure MIT people are freaking out that I’m saying that, but it’s not an easy school to get into. That forms his wrestling IQ. His conditioning is that of a high-level athlete. That’s why he was able to stand in there with Brock Lesnar (last year) and look the part. You mentioned he’s peaking at this point. That’s a scary thought if you think about the success he’s already had. What might be in my favor is simply the fact that I don’t think Roman knows enough about what I’ve done and who I am. My thing is taking something that wrestling purists, analysts, observers, and journalists say cannot be done or will ever be done again and subverting those expectations.”

On the NXT “Dusty’s Kids”: “When he passed away, “Dusty’s Kids” was something that I heard a lot because his influence and legacy were being spread out. That was a statistic being touted. Bayley, Sasha (Banks), Becky (Lynch), Seth (Rollins), Roman, Sami (Zayn), Kevin (Owens), the core ones, were all doing better than I was. It wasn’t something I could complain about or throw a tantrum over because they were honoring him. It almost felt like they were honoring him more than I was. And there’s jealousy and envy that comes with it. I would have loved to have done a promo class or been around a ring with my father. I got a far different education from him than they did. But that’s why in these interviews, even on nights I don’t want to say his name or talk about him, you hear it nonetheless because his fingerprints are all over WrestleMania. Every one of those people I just named, for the most part, is doing something spectacular. You want to add yourself to that list, and you almost can’t function if you don’t. I feel like that’s slightly weaponized in a sense by Roman toward me. I wasn’t adjusted and ready for it. I’m ready for it now.”

On wrestling with a torn pec: “It was just a matter of I had to do it. The doctor said I couldn’t hurt it anymore, and I had the surgery lined up. I don’t want to be dramatic and say I could not live with myself, but that’s not the type of wrestler or athlete I was brought up to be. Every person who texted me and gave me these wonderful superlatives about it, I said you would have done the same thing. That crowd needed that match, and I was going to have that match.”