Cody Rhodes Gives His Take On WWE: Unreal, How Kayfabe Has Changed

Cody Rhodes weighed in on WWE: Unreal and the value he sees in the show in an appearance on the Bill Simmons Podcast. The Netflix series premiered earlier this week and goes behind the scenes on WWE’s creative process and more. Rhodes spoke on the podcast about how, while he hasn’t yet seen it, he believes it can be a valuable tool to bring in new fans. You can see highlights below:

On if he’s seen the show yet: “We have not — I know WWE keeps saying it’s an unprecedented look into our industry? Apparently it is, because I haven’t seen it. I keep hearing that it’s a really great episode, and they really did dig in there and show a really different side, a side people haven’t seen.”

On his stance regarding the series: “My whole outlook on it has been, seeing these people in a different light. Not Rhea Ripley out there in the ring, not CM Punk out there or myself. My whole thought process is, if that’s endearing to a completely new audience that now wants to come out there and check out what we do and see it? For example, if you come to a WrestleMania, if you come to a SummerSlam you’re gonna be a wrestling fan for life usually. There’s always something…

“But Unreal, my whole thought process is for new fans that don’t know. And then they see Rhea Ripley for example, or Punk. And they want to follow them into the actual — ‘Now I’ll watch the actual show.’ That’s how I’ve always thought it would be a good thing.

On how kayfabe has changed: “The veil’s been lifted a long time. Certainly there’s parts of it that haven’t been seen. But kayfabe does not mean what kayfabe used to mean. And I always tell people, ‘I’ll give you $1,000 if you can tell me what kayfabe means. If you can actually tell me,’ because it’s a one-word definition and nobody ever gets it. But to me, it’s all about capturing a new audience, because I feel the hardcore wrestling fan, they’re pretty much like myself. We’re in, we’re going through it. I’ve watched my whole life, I love it, I’ll continue to watch.”

