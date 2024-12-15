Cody Rhodes Retains WWE Title at Saturday Night’s Main Event, Wears Winged Eagle Belt

Cody Rhodes is still the Undisputed WWE Champion, defeating Kevin Owens at Saturday Night’s Main Event. Before the match even started, Rhodes came out with the “Winged Eagle” belt, the variation of the WWE title that was held by names like Hulk Hogan and Steve Austin before it was retired in 1998.

During the match, referee Charles Robinson got knocked down when Owens shoved Rhodes into him. Owens then hit a Stunner, but there was no one to count. Eddie Orengo came out and it was two. After that, Orengo got taken out with a crossbody from Rhodes on accident. Owens then went outside to get a chair, but Rhodes avoided a shot. He then hit a Cross Rhodes on that chair and Robisnon revived to count the three.

Rhodes is in his first reign as WWE Champion and has held the belt for 251 days. He won it at Wrestlemania on April 7.