Cody Rhodes Retains WWE Title at Royal Rumble in Ladder Match

Cody Rhodes is still the WWE Champion, retaining the title in a ladder match against Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble. The match neared its conclusion after Owens hit a fisherman’s buster off the top rope onto a ladder, hurting both. Sami Zayn ran out, checking on Owens and Rhodes. However, he did not interfere. Instead, Owens got back up, attempted to hit a stunner but Rhodes hit a Cross Rhodes. Owens wouldn’t let him climb, so the action spilled outside. Owens hit a low blow and tried a package piledriver, but Rhodes hit an Alabama Slam through a nearby ladder, folding Owens over. He climbed the ladder and retrieved the belts to win.

Rhodes has been champion for 301 days after winning it at Wrestlemania 40. He is still in his first reign.