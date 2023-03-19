Cody Rhodes Reveals Past Advice From John Cena

– During a recent interview with Stadium Astro, WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes spoke about some past advice he received from John Cena about “rewarding the noise” and what Cena told him during Raw in Boston earlier this month. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Cody Rhodes on what John Cena told him during Raw this month: “So actually, that was something he told me in the car when I was driving him around in 2008-2009. What he said to me on Raw was — I was telling him if he ever does another match, I would like [to work with him], and I think you could hear him pretty well. He says, ‘I can’t promise that.’ I also didn’t want to make it about myself at that moment, so I just endlessly thanked him, and then he was at the Nightmare Factory a week later talking to our students.”

Rhodes on Cena’s past advice on rewarding the noise: “That was something in the car that it’s not just his axiom, it was a genuine way he approached live events, and shows was rewarding their noise. A simpler way to look at that is kids come to a show, and they see their guy hurt, and they see their guy down, and they start clapping, they want something from him. He was a big proponent and always doing something so that they know if they do something, he’ll be up for them or he’ll at least try. I think looking at the flow of a live event, looking at the flow of a premium live event, there is something huge to that. Because we can’t just do these matches in the ring, bell-to-bell, for each other. We’re doing them for this audience sitting there in the building that night, as well as worldwide on television. You have to try and step into their shoes. You’re so focused on what you’re doing, sure, but you have to step in their shoes and [think] what do they want, and can I give it to them? Or is it my job to take it away from them? That was just something that always sat with me and, when in practice, always worked.”