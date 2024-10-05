Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns Plan To ‘Dog Walk’ The Bloodline at WWE Bad Blood

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns are set to team up against the Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu at WWE Bad Blood tonight. Following a dark match with Austin Theory at last night’s Smackdown, Rhodes cut a promo and promised to “dog walk” his opponents tonight in Atlanta.

He said: “That’s right, me and the OTC Roman Reigns take out Solo Sikoa, and Jacob Fatu. Well, as dangerous as those men are, and they have proven it, and they even proved it more tonight, I think we are going to dog walk them. Considering I’m in someone’s way, I’m in their way in life, however you put it, I’ll put it to you this way. At the end of the night, I still will be WWE champion. At the end of the month, I will still be WWE champion. The next time we are in Nashville, I’ll still be WWE champion.”