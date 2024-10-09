Cody Rhodes Says WWE Morale Is ‘Through The Roof’ Ahead of Raw’s Move To Netflix

Cody Rhodes says the mood is flying high backstage in WWE ahead of Raw’s move to Netflix. Rhodes recently appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and spoke about the Monday night shows move to Netflix next year, saying that the talent is excited for the move and talking about WWE’s growth in terms of its content distribution.

“I think the locker room is through the roof morale-wise in terms of going to Netflix,” Rhodes said (per Fightful). “We all have it, we all watch Netflix and love it, but the idea of the streaming era, truthfully, WWE in the past was actually always a little bit ahead of the curve, in terms of banking content. At first it was 24/7 on demand, then it was the Network and now Peacock, but Netflix is gonna be huge for us.”

He continued, “When I say expanding and I say where we’re going, and I think certain individuals in the locker room, some of the champions, some of the top guys and girls know this as well, we’re going up in terms of our public spotlight, I suppose. College football, NFL, those are the biggest things on the planet. They really, really are. We’re moving up and trying to get in that air, and if you know anything about what we’re doing, we’re not far off, and Netflix, I think, is definitely a big part of that. This is a huge deal for Netflix, it’s a huge deal for WWE. I’m just excited that we get to kind of ride this new wave.”

Raw will debut on Netflix on January 6th with its first episode of the new year.