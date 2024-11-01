Cody Rhodes Recalls ‘Slight Tussle’ He Had The Night Before All In 2018

In an interview with The Flagrant (via Fightful), Cody Rhodes recalled a physical incident that happened to him before All In 2018, leaving his status for the show uncertain. Rhodes would eventually wrestle on the show in an NWA title match against Nick Aldis.

Rhodes said: “I got into a slight tussle the night before (All In) because I’m walking Pharaoh, my beloved husky who is always part of what I do. I had him off a leash. I was in the wrong. Pharaoh is chill. He’s not ever going to be a problem, but this man got in my face over it. ‘You shouldn’t…that’s dangerous.’ Probably right. He’s probably had a bad experience with a dog. You’re probably right. Something about it, maybe I had some caffeine in my system. He got so close that I felt like he had encroached on my space. I did shove him. When I shoved him, he rolled back into the bushes. He took this enormous Homer Simpson, Peter Griffin-style fall. The next thing I knew, I was like, ‘Oh no.’ He had called the cops. I decided to stay in the lobby. I’m not going to try and run. Had he said, ‘I’m pressing charges.’ It’s over. The next day was the first day in my career that I had a security detail. My wife [Brandi Rhodes], ‘You do not leave this room without this man.’ His name was Sam. ‘Sam is going everywhere with you.’ Like I was a problem child all along. It was one incident over our dog. They put me on a leash. I got to the building, but it was touch and go.“