Cody Rhodes Teases Visit To NXT To ‘See Some Old Friends’
Cody Rhodes has hinted at a possible trip to NXT this week to “see some old friends.” The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion posted to Twitter during Sunday’s NXT Battleground to hint at making a possible appearance on this week’s NXT.
Rhodes wrote:
“Watching @WWENXT Battleground curious how my old friend @OfficialEGO will do against @_trickwilliams
( Actually thinking of “dashing” down to FL this week with a gift and see some old friends )
@VicJosephWWE @ShawnMichaels”
Ethan Page is set to battle Trick Williams for the NXT Championship on tonight’s PPV.
