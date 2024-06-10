Cody Rhodes Teases Visit To NXT To ‘See Some Old Friends’

Cody Rhodes has hinted at a possible trip to NXT this week to “see some old friends.” The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion posted to Twitter during Sunday’s NXT Battleground to hint at making a possible appearance on this week’s NXT.

Rhodes wrote:

“Watching @WWENXT Battleground curious how my old friend @OfficialEGO will do against @_trickwilliams ( Actually thinking of “dashing” down to FL this week with a gift and see some old friends ) @VicJosephWWE @ShawnMichaels”

Ethan Page is set to battle Trick Williams for the NXT Championship on tonight’s PPV.