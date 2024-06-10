wrestling / News

Cody Rhodes Teases Visit To NXT To ‘See Some Old Friends’

June 9, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Cody Rhodes WWE Smackdown 5-10-24 Image Credit: WWE

Cody Rhodes has hinted at a possible trip to NXT this week to “see some old friends.” The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion posted to Twitter during Sunday’s NXT Battleground to hint at making a possible appearance on this week’s NXT.

Rhodes wrote:

“Watching @WWENXT Battleground curious how my old friend @OfficialEGO will do against @_trickwilliams

( Actually thinking of “dashing” down to FL this week with a gift and see some old friends )

@VicJosephWWE @ShawnMichaels”

Ethan Page is set to battle Trick Williams for the NXT Championship on tonight’s PPV.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Cody Rhodes, WWE NXT, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading