Cody Rhodes, Tiffany Stratton, Street Profits Attend US Army Celebration
June 11, 2025
Cody Rhodes, Tiffany Stratton, and Street Profits represented WWE at an event celebrating the US Army’s 250th year. As you can see below, the WWE stars were at the event, which took place on Wednesday at Fort Bragg in North Carolina.
USA Today reports that the WWE talent sang “Happy Birthday” to the Army. The celebration for the Army began on June 7th and runs through the 14th.
Cody Rhodes, Tiffany Stratton & other WWE Superstars sang Happy Birthday to the Army today! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/qggMYVxTke
— #WeWantCody (@WeWantCody_) June 11, 2025
