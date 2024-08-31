Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens to Kick Off WWE Bash in Berlin

– WWE announced that Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens will kick off today’s Bash in Berlin premium live event in Berlin, Germany at the Uber Arena. The announcement was made during the Countdown pre-show. Per WWE’s announcement, “BREAKING: @CodyRhodes vs. @FightOwensFight for the Undisputed WWE Championship will kick off #WWEBash!”

