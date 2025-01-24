Cody Rhodes To Speak On Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

Cody Rhodes will have the mic on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Joe Tessitore announced on Friday that he will have an interview with Rhodes on tonight’s episode, as you can see below.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs tonight on USA Network, is:

* LA Knight vs. Tama Tonga

* Motor City Machine Guns vs. Pretty Deadly

* Cody Rhodes interview