wrestling / News

Cody Rhodes To Speak On Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

January 24, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Cody Rhodes WWE Smackdown 10-18-24 Image Credit: WWE

Cody Rhodes will have the mic on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Joe Tessitore announced on Friday that he will have an interview with Rhodes on tonight’s episode, as you can see below.

Cody Rhodes will have the mic on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Joe Tessitore announced on Friday that he will have an interview with Rhodes on tonight’s episode, as you can see below.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs tonight on USA Network, is:

* LA Knight vs. Tama Tonga
* Motor City Machine Guns vs. Pretty Deadly
* Cody Rhodes interview

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Cody Rhodes, WWE Smackdown, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading