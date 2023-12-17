Cole Radrick Recalls Meeting Butterbean, Wants To Take His Knockout Punch

Cole Radrick met WrestleMania 15 competitor Butterbean at WrestleCon, and he says he wants to take the MMV fighter’s knockout punch. Radrick talked about meeting the man who knocked out Bart Gunn at WrestleMania during his conversation with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert & Stephen Jensen on The Spotlight, and you can see a couple of highlights below:

On meeting Butterbean: “WrestleCon, you know who I took a photo with? Butterbean. You know who made me take the photo? Effy. I grew up on watching this dude and then I realized he’s in the Jackass movie. When I saw him, I was like, ‘I have to get this photo with Butterbean, but I’m not going to do it.’ Effy is like, ‘I’m going to make you do this photo.’ He grabs me by the hand and leads me. ‘Hey Mr. Butterbean, will you take a photo with my friend?’ I just didn’t want to bother the dude.”

On wanting to face Butterbean at Bloodsport: “He could not have been a more nicer human. I was like, ‘Bro, Bloodsport. One time. Let’s go. Just Johnny Knoxville me for the people.’ I will take the Johnny Knoxville. Imagine, Brett Lauderdale coming up to me. ‘Cole, are you okay?’ And my response, ‘Is Butterbean okay?’ I’m just throwing it out there. [laughs]”