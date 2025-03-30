Cole Radrick Injures ACL, Will Undergo Surgery

Cole Radrick is out of action following an ACL injury, with surgery set for this week. The independent star posted to Twitter to note that he suffered a torn ACL and torn bucket-handle meniscus. He is set to have surgery on Thursday and will be out six to nine months.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Radrick for a quick and full recovery.

so, yeah. heartbroken. i’ll see you next time. pic.twitter.com/aDBPtsa9yV — Raddy Daddy (@ColeRadrick) March 30, 2025