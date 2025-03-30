wrestling / News

Cole Radrick Injures ACL, Will Undergo Surgery

March 30, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Cole Radrick IWS Image Credit: IWS

Cole Radrick is out of action following an ACL injury, with surgery set for this week. The independent star posted to Twitter to note that he suffered a torn ACL and torn bucket-handle meniscus. He is set to have surgery on Thursday and will be out six to nine months.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Radrick for a quick and full recovery.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Cole Radrick, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading