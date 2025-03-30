wrestling / News
Cole Radrick Injures ACL, Will Undergo Surgery
March 30, 2025 | Posted by
Cole Radrick is out of action following an ACL injury, with surgery set for this week. The independent star posted to Twitter to note that he suffered a torn ACL and torn bucket-handle meniscus. He is set to have surgery on Thursday and will be out six to nine months.
On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Radrick for a quick and full recovery.
so, yeah. heartbroken.
i’ll see you next time. pic.twitter.com/aDBPtsa9yV
— Raddy Daddy (@ColeRadrick) March 30, 2025
Surgery Thursday. Rock and Roll pic.twitter.com/UGupUO1XpE
— Raddy Daddy (@ColeRadrick) March 30, 2025