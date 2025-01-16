Cole Radrick Previews Tag Team Title Match At The People vs. GCW

Cole Radrick and Alec Price will compete for the GCW World Tag Team Championships at The People vs. GCW, and Radrick had a message for their opponents and fans ahead of the match. The Gahbage Daddies will face Violence is Forever for the latter’s titles at Sunday’s event. Radrick spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert & Stephen Jensen on The Spotlight and delivered his message that he and Price will become the champions on Sunday.

“My message to the fans at Hammerstein, or the people watching at home, or the people thinking that they don’t want to watch, or the people thinking that they do want to watch, or the people that don’t know if they want to watch, I would say, ‘What if one night, two people could right the wrongs of the world?,'” Radrick began. “Me and Alec Price have wanted to be the GCW Tag Team Champions since we started teaming, since we started talking, since we started being friends.”

He continued, “We had the chance to beat Violence Is Forever, and we did not walk out with the Tag Team Championships. Now, January 19, the Gahbage Daddies vs. Violence Is Forever, the two best tag teams in GCW right now square off again. I promise you there’s going to be no hook, no crook, no nanny, no nothing that’s gonna stop me and Alec Price from walking out as the new GCW World Tag Team Champions. I just know it, I feel it, I see it, I sense it, and it’s going to happen.”

The People vs. GCW takes place in New York City at the Hammerstein Ballroom and airs live on Triller TV+.