Cole Radrick Reflects On Winning Tag Team Championships At The People vs. GCW

Cole Radrick says that he’s still taking in the fact that he and Alec Price won the GCW Tag Team Titles at The People vs. GCW. The two, collectively known as the Gahbage Daddies, beat Violence Is Forever to win the titles at the Hammerstein Ballroom show. Radrick spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert and Joel Pearl on In The Weeds and looked back at the title victory.

“You never try to take things for granted,” Radrick said. “You try to enjoy things in the moment. Being able to travel over to Paris and London and to have these experiences, I’m very lucky. I definitely worked hard, but I’m also very lucky.”

He continued, “To be able to see the Eifel Tower and do it by doing my dream. Meeting fans in France, who literally paid extra to come and meet me. Those things are very humbling and I don’t take them for granted. It’s very unique for a small town guy to live that. It’s just been busy. It’s go, go, go. I haven’t really caught up on sleep. Just trying to take it one day at a time and be thankful.”

This reign marks Radrick and Price’s first run with the titles, which they’ve now held for 26 days.