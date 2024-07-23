wrestling / News
Cole Radrick Reveals He Has a Fractured Fibula
July 22, 2024 | Posted by
Cole Radrick is out of action, revealing on social media that he has suffered a fractured fibula. The independent star posted to his Twitter account to note that he suffered an avulsion fracture of his distal fibula, accompanied by a picture of himself in a medical boot and captioning it “I’ll see ya when I see ya.”
Radrick last competed alongside 1 Called Manders against The Rejects at GCW Don’t Tell Me What To Do 2024 on Saturday.
On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Radrick for a quick and full recovery.
I’ll see ya when I see ya. pic.twitter.com/1H332isNG1
— Raddy Daddy (@ColeRadrick) July 22, 2024
