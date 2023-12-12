Cole Radrick On Teaming With Alec Price Against Nick Wayne & Jordan Oliver

Cole Radrick & Alec Price fought Nick Wayne & Jordan Oliver at GCW Fight Club in October, and Radrick recently looked back on the bout. Radrick spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert & Stephen Jensen on The Spotlight recently and reflected on the match.

“It’s one of those things where I grew really close to Nick Wayne and to Jordan,” Radrick said. “All four of us are close personal friends. We all love one another, we all think the world of each other. To me, walking in that day, it felt heavy in the importance of it. To me, it was important, I get to wrestle three of my best friends in the world. We’re all from different walks of life and we get to wrestle for one of our favorite promotions.”

He continued, “We just didn’t want to fuck up. Seeing what Nick is doing, the next time I saw him, I was like, ‘You took a spear from fucking Edge [Adam Copeland]. I don’t know if you understand how crazy that is to me, but you took a fucking spear from Edge.’ See Jordan, his work rate and his drive and his passion to get better. Seeing Alec Price get the IWTV Championship and being recognized as being pound-for-pound one of the best independent pro wrestlers going. To me, that’s my favorite thing of all of this. When one wins, we all win. That’s my favorite saying. I’ve already outkicked my coverage as my own personal being in wrestling. I’ve gotten to travel to multiple countries, multiple times, and wrestled for the top independent. Now, I’m seeing all my friends win.”