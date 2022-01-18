Colin Delaney on Why Run on WWE 205 Live Didn’t Pan Out, WWE Eliminating Its Ladder for Talent

– The Wrestling Inc. Daily recently interviewed wrestler and WWE ECW alum Colin Delaney. Below are some highlights from WrestlingInc.com.

Colin Delaney on talk of bringing him back to WWE in 2017: “There was a little bit of talk of maybe bringing me back. But it just never materialized into anything. 205 Live was where I thought I might have an opportunity and a chance. It kind of seemed like that was fading off into its own kind of thing with NXT. The show wasn’t a focal point anymore that they would be hiring guys strictly for that. So I don’t know. Now when you look at what’s going on, I don’t think there’s opportunities for guys like me there at all anymore.”

Colin Delaney then spoke about the recent changes WWE has made to its hiring policy. He believes the company has eliminated the traditional ladder for wrestlers to climb, which is something he believes a lot of top names used to get to WWE.

Delaney on his belief that WWE has eliminated the ladder for talents to climb: “WWE has kind of just eliminated the ladder. That’s not how you get to WWE anymore which is so crazy to me. When you think of the guys who did that. Classically, Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, Edge. These guys who just worked hard and toiled and got into developmental and got noticed, or whatever it was. It’s just crazy to me that all that seems to be gone.”

On how the wrestling industry has changed now: “I think the scene is a little bit more of its own thing nowadays. Back when I started, you wanted to be a wrestler to get to WWE. That was essentially the goal to be a wrestler. But I just think the goal has changed. Like, AEW is a viable option or Impact. I mean, Ring Of Honor has gone now, but there’ll be something, there’s always something for wrestlers.”