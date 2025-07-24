Colten Gunn Injured, Gunns Won’t Be Part Of AEW Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament

Colten Gunn is out of action, with The Gunns thus unable to compete in the just-announced AEW World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament. It was announced on AEW Dynamite that due to Colten’s injury, which took place on last week’s Collision, the team will not be part of the tournament.

Fightful Select reports that the Gunns were planned for the tournament before the injury. AEW did not publicly announced the teams on Dynamite’s reveal of the tournament. The site reports that AEW wanted to give Colten the chance to be ready for the tournament but it does not look likely to happen.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Colten Gunn on a quick and full recovery.