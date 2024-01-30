Colton Gunn Says He & Austin Pushed For 50 Cent Entrance Theme In April

The Gunns came out to 50 Cent’s “Many Men” for their AEW Tag Team Championship match against FTR back in April, and Colton says that’s something that they pushed for. Colton was a guest on Dynamite Download and talked about how they really wanted to come out to the song.

“It was a joint effort for that,” Colton recalled (per Fightful). “Me and Austin really pushed for ‘Many Men.’ Just because, some people were like, ‘It didn’t match.’ No, seriously, we were the most hated people on that show. 100%. We beat the Acclaimed, we beat Top Flight, we’re the tag champs and going against FTR to end their careers. Yeah, many men wish death upon me. Me and Austin would drive to the gym every day and just play that.”

He continued, “‘Imagine.’ We were like, ‘If we don’t ask, it’s going to be no. So, we’re going to ask.’ We had to do a lot to get that, and we did. I’m so happy we did. Once it played when we were rehearsing, one of the production guys had a vision for it, ‘I think it’s dark, but then the spotlight hits. What if we spun around you?’ ‘What does that even mean?’”

The two are co-holders of the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championships along with Jay White.