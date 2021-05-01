wrestling / News

WWE News: Commander Azeez Gets Involved in Intercontinental Title Match, Natalya and Tamina Win Tag Match

April 30, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Big E.’s rematch for the Intercontinental Championship went sour thanks to Commander Azeez. WWE posted the following clip from tonight’s match pitting E. against Apollo Crews, which ended in a DQ when Azeez got involved. Kevin Owens came out to help the challenger only to have Sami Zayn take him out — and then get hit with Nigerian Nail for his troubles:

– WWE posted the following clip of Natalya and Tamina’s non-title win over Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax from tonight:

Big E., Commander Azeez, Smackdown

