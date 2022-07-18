Competitors Announced For Ric Flair’s Last Match

We now know who Ric Flair will face (and team with) in his last match. The latest episode of the Ric Flair’s Last Match documentary revealed that Flair will team with Andrade El Idolo against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal at the event, which takes place during Starrcast V over Summerslam weekend.

In the video, which you can see below, Ric Flair leaves the recent press conference and heads to his car when he is confronted by Jay Lethal. Lethal expresses anger that he couldn’t get an invite and then says he felt used for training with Flair. He attacks Flair and Jarrett comes out to help, but turns on him when he refuses help. Flair ends up bloodied. The video then says he’s calling in El Idolo, his son in law, for the match.

The show takes place on July 31st in Nashville.