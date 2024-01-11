wrestling / News
Complete ROH Spoilers From Last Night
Ring of Honor taped matches before and after last night’s AEW Dynamite at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL. You can find spoilers below, via PWInsider:
* Top Flight def The Butcher & The Blade
* Mark Briscoe def. Serpentico
* Tony Khan spoke about AEW’s history in Daily’s Place, including the time it was there during the pandemic, with no fans. He brought out the Gunn Club, who worked as “fans” around the ring during that time.
* Diamante def. Dream Girl Ellie
* ROH World Television Championship: Kyle Fletcher (c) def. Christopher Daniels
* AAA Mega Championship: El Hijo del Vikingo def. Action Andretti
