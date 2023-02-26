Complete WOW Episode 23 Now Available Online

Women of Wrestling released episode 23 of WOW on their official YouTube channel, which you can find below, detailed as:

Grab some headache medicine because this week’s matches were painful! This week we have our next gauntlet qualifier match for the WOW World Championship when Wrecking Ball squares off with Leia Makoa! In the main event, Kandi Krush finally gets Chainsaw to herself when Siren and Holidead are banned from ringside! Also in action: BK Rhythm, Robbie Rocket, Vickie Lynn McCoy, Stephy Slays, and the Truckers! Check out all the action!