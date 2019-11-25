The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: Complete WWE Survivor Series & NXT WarGames Reviews

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 69. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Jeremy Lambert break down & review the 2019 WWE Survivor Series & NXT WarGames events. The show is approximately 102-minutes long.

* Intro

* NXT WarGames 2019 Review: 5:40

* WWE Survivor Series 2019 Review: 36:53

