The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: Complete WWE Survivor Series & NXT WarGames Reviews
November 25, 2019 | Posted by
The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 69. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Jeremy Lambert break down & review the 2019 WWE Survivor Series & NXT WarGames events. The show is approximately 102-minutes long.
* Intro
* NXT WarGames 2019 Review: 5:40
* WWE Survivor Series 2019 Review: 36:53
