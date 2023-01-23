Conrad Thompson Claims Tony Khan Will Take Care of Jay Briscoe’s Family

In the latest episode of What Happened When (via Fightful), co-host Conrad Thompson said that AEW CEO Tony Khan will take care of the family of Jay Briscoe, who passed away last week.

He said: “I don’t mean to betray any confidences, but let me say this. There is lots of rumors and innuendo from really good sources that Tony Khan is who we thought he was and he’s going to do the right thing by that family as well. I don’t think he would necessarily want anybody to know that information, and I know it’s not your [Tony Schiavone] place to talk about it, but I will say that for all the criticism that gets thrown around ‘Tony this, Tony that.’ When the chips are down, he’s a dude.”

Tony Schiavone added: “Tony is very demanding of a boss, and it makes, at times, the week very difficult, but wrestling has always been difficult. There’s never been ease. Tony can be very demanding, as a boss can be, but because he’s such a great person and such a genuine person and loves the wrestling business and takes care of his people, it’s worth it working for him. It’s worth the stress that we go through getting the show on, because of the person that he is. I know a lot of people give Tony a hard time, but the people who give Tony a hard time online are, as human beings, not worth a fuck.”