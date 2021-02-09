CONTRA Unit vs. Injustice Added to Tomorrow’s MLW Fusion

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced a new tag team matchup for tomorrow’s episode of MLW Fusion. It will be CONTRA Unit vs. Injustice (Myron Reed & Jordan Oliver). You can view the full announcement below:

Injustice vs. CONTRA Unit added to Wednesday’s FUSION

NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced Injustice (Myron Reed & Jordan Oliver) vs. CONTRA Unit for this Wednesday, February 10 at 7pm ET on MLW’s flagship weekly series, FUSION, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, DAZN, beIN SPORTS and the Roku Channel. Learn more about where to watch.

Jordan Oliver and Myron Reed have wanted to get CONTRA in the ring or on the streets since last summer. Now, it finally is set to go down this Wednesday on FUSION.

Watch Reed & Oliver challenge CONTRA to match: https://youtu.be/vb1TzJwBEmE.

CONTRA Unit extinguished the bright career of Injustice’s Kotto Brazil last May and ever since Reed and Oliver have been determined to get some justice.

With Injustice calling out the “global dealers in violence for months,” CONTRA would strike with fury moments after Reed endured his heartbreaking championship loss.

Injustice endured a brutal beatdown courtesy of CONTRA, where the Iranian super soldier Daivari would be revealed as having joined up in arms with the international cabal. Left beaten with Reed’s chest protector destroyed, CONTRA sent a message.

CONTRA might’ve out-muscle Injustice but they didn’t out-hustle the young, scrappy fighters. Following a successful title defense by Fatu, the SENTAI Death Squad stood at attention as the CONTRA kingpin celebrated… only for the death squad to attack Fatu and Daivari! Revealing themselves to in fact be Reed and Jordan, the young duo would outsmart CONTRA.

In the aftermath, Reed and Oliver would reveal they had kept the masks and gear they stole back in October when MLW wrestlers stormed the MLW headquarters and took back control of the league from CONTRA. Waiting in the cut for months, Injustice finally cashed in on using the gear and made it count.

Will CONTRA terrorize Injustice or will the determined Reed and Oliver unleash some justice on CONTRA’s Gotch and Daivari?

Find out this Wednesday on MLW FUSION at 7pm ET on YouTube.

Scheduled for Wednesday’s card:

• Title vs. Title: MLW World Middleweight Champion Lio Rush vs. AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Laredo Kid

• ACH vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

• Injustice vs. CONTRA Unit

• Calvin Tankman in action!

• Filthy Island Control Center

Also scheduled: “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, Alicia Atout, the Von Erichs and more!

Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET and on demand anytime, anywhere on DAZN. Learn more about where to watch.