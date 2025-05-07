wrestling / News
Contract Signing & More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
May 6, 2025 | Posted by
A TNA World Title contract signing and more are set for next week’s NXT. The following is set for next Tuesday’s show, which airs live on The CW and Netflix internationally:
* Oba Femi vs. Charlie Dempsey
* Tony D’Angelo vs. Wes Lee
* TNA World Title Match Contract Signing with Joe Hendry and Trick Williams
