Contract Signing & More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

May 6, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT 5-13-25 Image Credit: WWE

A TNA World Title contract signing and more are set for next week’s NXT. The following is set for next Tuesday’s show, which airs live on The CW and Netflix internationally:

* Oba Femi vs. Charlie Dempsey
* Tony D’Angelo vs. Wes Lee
* TNA World Title Match Contract Signing with Joe Hendry and Trick Williams

