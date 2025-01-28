*turns office chair around*

SURPRISE, SURPRISE, SURPRISE! It is I, Stephen Quentin Cook the Third here as your new 411 Raw Review concierge. Life takes us on many different paths in many different directions. I’m old enough to remember when I was an influential voice in getting Tony Acero some extra work, and now that his Monday night path has changed, I’m taking over a spot that he filled for many years with honor & prestige. I hope to fill this slot with the same level of honor & prestige that Tony did, and I assure you folks that he’ll be back here with us soon enough in a different capacity. Can’t say enough good things about Tony, he’s a solid dude.

Anywho, we’ve got some wrestling to watch tonight! Let’s hook em up!

Cook’s WWE Raw Review 1.27.25

We’re in Atlanta, Georgia! A hotbed of wrestling for decades! Cody Rhodes walks backstage with Brandi & Liberty. Bianca Belair & Naomi have arrived, as have Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez. Sami Zayn is here, as is Drew McIntyre.

12,432 fans are at the State Farm Arena! Michael Cole & Pat McAfee are our hosts for the final Raw before the Royal Rumble. Pat runs down the happenings from Saturday Night’s Main Event, which I also covered for this very website.

Seth Rollins is here!: The fans sing Seth’s song as he makes his way to the ring. Seth screams the town’s name and welcomes us to Monday Night Rollins. He’s a visionary, a revolutionary & Seth “Freaking” Rollins. They call it Hotlanta for a reason. It’s Seth’s favorite time of year, as it’s almost WrestleMania Season. It’ll kick off this Saturday when he wins the Royal Rumble. 2025 got off to a bad start though, Seth recaps his loss to CM Punk on the first episode of Raw on Netflix. He had to ask himself who he was. Who does he want to be? He’s Seth Freaking Rollins. He doesn’t stay down for nothing. When he’s the most focused version of himself, no one is better than him. His path to redemption started last week when he beat Drew McIntyre, and will continue this Saturday when he tosses everybody out. He will especially toss Roman Reigns out, and hopes that CM Punk is the last one in his way so he can crush his WrestleMania dream to dust. The question is which championship he’ll go after. Gunther’s just holding on to the World title until Rollins decides to go after it again. There’s also Cody Rhodes. He helped Cody win last year, it’d be poetic if he took that title this year. Seth asks the people, but before they can chime in on Gunther’s merits, the Ring General makes his appearance.

Gunther wonders where Seth has been the last few months. On Saturday, Gunther was in San Antonio defending against a clown, Jey Uso. He beat Jey’s ass! Seth has been whining, crying & complaining about drama. He’s forgotten what really matters in this company, and should cancel out the noise. Gunther’s not sure Seth still has it in him. Seth says that the World Championship wouldn’t exist without him. Gunther knows who Seth is, one of the best wrestlers to ever step foot into this company. In 2025, Gunther is the best wrestler in the company, and the title proves it. Gunther wants Seth to win the Royal Rumble and face him at WrestleMania. He’ll be looking up at the lights and will realize that Gunther’s name is synonymous with the World Championship.

Here comes Logan Paul! Logan rips a sign on his way to the ring to establish himself as a bad person. The fans try to boo over Logan’s speech, where he talks about how he commands attention because he’s great at everything. The company needs a new face, one oozing with charisma, couth & confidence. Those two nimrods don’t have it. They’re both very good at wrestling, but have hit their ceiling. The fans think Logan sucks. If there’s anything they need to worry about, it’s Logan Paul, who is entering the Royal Rumble. He won’t throw all 29 other guys out, he’ll work smarter not harder. When he wins the Rumble, he’ll main event WrestleMania and face either Cody or Gunther. Gunther now wants Logan to win the Rumble so he can embarrass him at WrestleMania. Seth says the only person that will get embarrassed at WrestleMania is Gunther. Play Seth’s music!

CM Punk is backstage with Cathy Kelley. Cathy isn’t there long, as Sami Zayn emerges. Punk said that Sami’s not on his level, but Sami points out that he’s main evented WrestleMania before. Sami walks away and is confronted by Karrion Kross. Kross is trying to influence Sami against Seth Rollins and encourages Sami to work for himself. There’s a world of opportunity at Sami’s feet! Kross leaves and Cody Rhodes appears! After a brief greeting Sami walks away.

The stars are out at ringside, and so are A-Town Down Under & the Creed Brothers!

World Tag Team Championship Match: The War Raiders (Erik & Ivar) (c) vs. “Dirty” Dominick Mysterio & JD McDonagh: The Judgment Day attack right away, dumping Ivar out of the ring and doubleteaming Erik. Mysterio hits a dive on Ivar. McDonagh with a Asai moonsault to Ivar, but hits the announce table hard! Near-fall in the ring on Erik. McDonagh is back on the apron as Dom works Erik over. JD tags in and stomps Erik down. Dom tags back in, Erik with an up & over in the corner and tags in Ivar. Seated crossbody to Dom. JD evades in the corner, but Ivar sits down on him. Ivar misses a charge on the floor, Dom gets caught on a dive and tossed into JD by Erik. Ivar cannonballs into JD & Dom on the floor! We go to commercial…

Ivar is getting worked over as we return. He walks through a double elbow block and hits a handspring into a double back elbow of his own. Erik tags in and tosses Dom on his head. JD gets a knee to the back of his neck. Dom evades a clothesline but can’t avoid the urinaki. Big knee to Dom gets two. JD gets tossed outside & Ivar tags in. Dom avoids a doubleteam and tags JD back in. JD avoids a doubleteam and headbutts Erik. Ivar kicks JD down, goes to the middle rope but JD yanks Ivar down to the mat for two. Michael & Pat are very impressed with JD tonight. Dom goes up top, Ivar evades and hits a spin kick. Here’s Carlito! He spits an apple in Ivar’s face and Dom hits a 619. JD up top, hits a moonsault! Dom up top, hits the frog splash! Erik breaks up the count using JD. JD gets tossed outside, Carlito gets knocked off the apron. Dom is left all alone and gets taken out with the War Machine. The champions retain!

Winners: The War Raiders (9:25 shown via pinfall)

Match Rating: **1/2

Impressive showing from the challengers here, particularly JD who may or may not have concussed himself early on. It looked pretty rough, hope the dude is all right. The tag division has been pretty quiet lately, here’s hoping things pick up soon.

Pete Dunne & Ludwig Kaiser have a conversation backstage, which gets interrupted by the New Day. Even Pete & Ludwig don’t want to hear from them! Cathy does, and Kofi talks about how Atlanta’s favorite son has come home. Cathy guesses Bron Breakker, Austin Theory & Cody Rhodes, but it’s actually Xavier Woods, who will win tonight in front of his family. He hasn’t heard from them, but he’s sure they’ll show up.

Rey Mysterio (w/the LWO) vs. Xavier Woods (w/Kofi Kingston): Pretty much every rapper based in Atlanta is ringside at this show tonight, but the seats reserved for Woods’ family are empty. Headlock by Xavier, as Michael tells us that Zelina Vega will be heading to SmackDown via the transfer window after this show. Xavier gets kicked in the face, Rey hits a crossbody off the middle rope before applying a headlock of his own. Shoulderblock by Xavier. Rey with a clothesline out of the corner. Xavier fights back, chops Rey and works him over in the corner. Rey with a rana, Xavier rolls through a sunset flip and clubs on Rey in the ropes before hitting a second rope double stomp to the back of Mysterio.

We return from commercial and shots are exchanged. Xavier stalls with the vertical suplex before finally dropping Rey for two. Xavier drives Rey into the corner and hits some shoulderblocks. Xavier runs into a boot and an elbow, Rey gets tossed to the apron, goes up top and hits a senton followed by a rana. Xavier drops Rey on the turnbuckle out of a ten-punch attempt. Rey placed up top, Xavier follows him and goes for a superplex, Rey blocks. Sunset flip powerbomb by Mysterio! A Code Red after that gets two. Xavier kicked into 619 position, but he rolls outside. Rey follows him but gets tossed into the announce table. Rey gets rolled into the ring and Xavier notices that his family has arrived. They’re wearing “New Day Sucks” shirts! How rude! Xavier goes back to the ring, gets sent into the ropes and there’s the 619! Rey drops the dime and gets the three count!

Winner: Rey Mysterio (8:24 shown via pinfall)

Match Rating: **1/2

Total disrespect from Xavier’s family! The match was kinda basic but solid enough, what’d you’d expect from the folks involved at this point.

Rey dons a New Day Sucks shirt and poses with the Woods family.

Last week, Seth Rollins beat Drew McIntyre, but got accidentally Helluva kicked by Sami Zayn. Back in the locker room, Sami tells Seth that it was obviously an accident. Seth realizes that, but is suspicious about Sami’s relationship with Roman Reigns and doesn’t want it to happen again. They’re good for now at least.

We get a sneak peek of a Jackie Redmond interview with CM Punk that will air during the Royal Rumble kickoff show.

Yeet Time: Jey Uso yeets his way down to the ring with Quavo. The fans do love to yeet along. Michael has learned the Jey handshake. Pat gets too excited and drops his headset. Jey needed that yeet after Saturday night. He still thinks he can beat Gunther. Seth & Gunther got his name in their mouth, so he’s going to win the Royal Rumble on Saturday. He’ll main event WrestleMania and become the new World Heavyweight Champion.

Jackie is with Lyra Valkyria, who has some big news for us tonight. She’ll be entering the Royal Rumble. Chad Gable interrupts, and says that Ivy Nile will be taking the Women’s Intercontinental Championship for him & the team. They’ll both be in that Royal Rumble match. American Made walk up to Otis, Akira Tozawa & Maxxine Dupri, and Chad tears them down verbally as he typically does.

Bianca Belair & Naomi vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez: A non-title match here, but a win would likely earn Liv & Raquel a shot at Bianca & Naomi’s Tag Team Championship, assuming they retain tomorrow night on NXT. Bianca & Liv start, Bianca on the offense right away with some punches in the corner. Liv slips out of a slam and yanks Bianca down by the hair. Bianca doesn’t like that, so Raquel tags in. Raquel & Bianca tieup, suplexes are blocked, Raquel gains an advantage thanks to Liv. Raquel runs into an elbow in the corner, Naomi tags in, double Russian legsweep and a Best Friends elbowdrop gets two. Raquel gets the advantage on Naomi, Liv tags in and both splash Naomi in the corner. Double hiptoss by Bianca & Naomi on Liv, a splash/legdrop combo gets two. All four women in the ring now. Crossbodies by Bianca & Naomi as we go to commercial.

We return and Naomi has been dominated during the break. Raquel clotheslines her down for two. A spinning front choke by Raquel before she tosses Naomi out of the ring. Raquel bounces Naomi’s head off of the ringpost and chokes her using the top rope. Naomi responds with a Heatseeker, sending Raquel to the floor. Enziguri on Raquel, and Bianca & Liv tag in. Dropkick, vertical suplex by Bianca. Shoulderblock in the corner by Bianca, Raquel breaks it up, but ends up part of Bianca’s second attempt at corner punches. Raquel goes to the hair and gets sent out of the ring. Spinebuster for Liv, then a handspring moonsault gets two. Bianca up top, Liv evades and hits a dropkick. Raquel tags in, slams Bianca down and drops Liv on her for two. Bianca slips out of a suplex and tags Naomi. Naomi gets a nearfall and tags Bianca back in. Raquel with a fallaway slam on Naomi. Tag to Liv, she hits a Codebreaker on Naomi. Liv gets KODed, but Dirty Dom is distracting the referee! Bianca takes him out with a dive! Naomi hits a split legged moonsault, but Raquel breaks up the count and drops her on the apron! Liv gets the cover & the win.

Winners: Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez (9:55 shown via pinfall)

Match Rating: **3/4

Good win for Liv & Raquel to keep them on track for a shot at the Tag Team Championship. I read somewhere they were in line for a push as a team and I wouldn’t be mad about it. Jade Cargill was mentioned multiple times on commentary, so maybe she’s on her way back? Could help things story-wise.

Dom just might be out of the doghouse! He celebrates with Liv & Raquel.

Cathy is backstage with Rhea Ripley. She’s a little banged up after Saturday, but she reminded Nia Jax why she’s always on top. Rhea doesn’t care who wins the Royal Rumble match, but here’s Bayley! She won the Rumble last year and was successful at WrestleMania, so she’ll see Rhea at WrestleMania this year. Rhea wishes her luck. Iyo Sky walks up to Bayley and says she’ll see her at the Royal Rumble.

We get a Pat McAfee breakdown of Michael Cole’s look at WrestleMania XXVII and Cole’s attempt at a handshake earlier tonight.

Penta appears via video package. He’ll become the best in the world by facing the best in the world. He announces his entry in the Royal Rumble. Cero Miedo!

Michael & Pat list the events & matches happening in Indianapolis this weekend.

Ladies & Gentlemen, His Name Is Paul Heyman: Paul’s always been a popular man in Atlanta! He’s the one behind the one. The one GOAT, the one Tribal Chief, the cover athlete of WWE 2K25. A banner is unveiled. Maybe they’ll let the Hawks keep it, they’re kinda light on banners. Roman is going back to the mindset of one vs. all for the Royal Rumble. He took back the Ula Fala from Solo Sikoa, and is coming back for his championship. It starts on Saturday at the Royal Rumble. Roman isn’t just the biggest star on Raw, or in WWE, he’s the biggest star on the planet. There are two type of men that will be in the Royal Rumble. One is Roman Reigns, the others are Roman Reigns wannabes. They pray to God to let them be Roman Reigns.

Paul’s exit is interrupted by Drew McIntyre’s music. Drew enters the ring across from Paul and looks up at the giant poster. Drew notes that Paul looks nervous. The only person that should be nervous around here is Sami Zayn, Drew just wants to talk. The fans want Roman. Paul doesn’t like him very much. Paul should love Drew because he’s responsible for all of the success he’s having right now. Drew is the daddy of the Bloodline. He hates it, but he’s the catalyst of it all. He won the Rumble in 2020, won the championship at WrestleMania. After that, Paul swam to shore, got in Roman’s ear & harnessed all of his talent for evil. The Bloodline took over and all this success followed. All Drew wants is a “Thank You Drew”. Paul thanks Drew, but is feeling crowded right now. Drew backs away, doing Paul a favor. Drew would like a favor, he wants Paul to tell his boy that he’s going to beat him & eliminate him at the Royal Rumble. Paul will pass the message along to Roman. Drew says he was talking about Paul’s boy, CM Punk.

Sami Zayn vs. Drew McIntyre: Can Sami finally beat Drew tonight? He’s 0-10 against the Scottish Warrior. Drew looks unbothered. Drew shoves Sami out of a tieup. Drew tosses Sami to the mat on another tieup. Sami with some forearms in the corner. Big chop and some more forearms before Drew catches him with a shot of his own. Kick to Drew, Sami tosses Drew over the top rope. Sami with a springboard moonsault to the floor! Back in the ring, Drew chops Sami down. Drew misses a chop in the corner and Sami lands some punches. Sami goes up and over but Drew kicks him on the way down for two. Drew punches Sami down. Drew chops Sami down. Sami fights back with some axehandles, Drew goes for a slam but Sami turns it into a swinging DDT for two. Sami got his nose busted at some point, and he gets crotched on the top rope when trying a springboard move. On the outside, Drew goes for a Claymore, but Sami evades and Drew lands back first on the announce table!

We return from commercial and Drew & Sami are exchanging blows in the ring. Sami with some punches, off the ropes, clothesline by Sami. Sami runs into a spinebuster from Drew that gets two. Sitout powerbomb gets two on Sami. Drew lifts Sami up, climbs the turnbuckle, Sami slips out and hits a sunset flip powerbomb for two. Sami shakes the ropes and tries to power up. He grabs Drew for the Blue Thunder bomb, but Drew fights it. Sami tries to explode Drew into the corner, but Drew turns and overhead suplexes Sami to the other side of the ring. Drew kicks up, but Sami hits a kick and a Blue Thunder gets two. Sami heads to the top rope, but Drew meets him in the corner and follows him up. Sami crotches Drew on the top turnbuckle and gets him into the Tree of Woe. Drew manages to toss Sami off the top rope and sets up for the Claymore. Sami evades and rolls Drew up for two. Drew goes shoulder-first into the post, and Sami explodes him into the corner. Time for the Helluva kick? No, Sami misses, Drew rolls him up and uses the ropes to get the pin!

Winner: Drew McIntyre (11:25 shown via pinfall)

Match Rating: ***

Hopefully whenever Sami ends up beating Drew it ends up being a big deal and the people get into it. It felt like the crowd didn’t have much hope in Sami winning here, but maybe I read their reactions wrong.

Sami briefly complains to the referee before Drew attacks and rakes his face. Play Cody Rhodes’ music! Cody runs down and hits a Cody Cutter! Drew’s out of the ring, but Kevin Owens enters! Cody fights back and stomps KO in the corner before Drew attacks from behind. Sami tries to kick Drew in the corner, but Drew moves and Cody eats the Helluva kick! Two weeks in a row of this, and this time it’s Cody that’s the victim! KO approves, patting Sami on the shoulder before exiting the ring. Sami appears displeased by the situation.

We see a brief video package of Roman Reigns posing for the WWE2K25 cover before we return to Cody in the ring looking up at the two championship belts hanging over the ring. It’s not about the physical belts, it’s the mindset & the work. He shows up first, he leaves last, he will continue to do so, and he looks forward to the Royal Rumble when he can move past Kevin Owens and find out…well, we’re not sure what because here comes CM Punk!

Punk wants to know if Cody’s all right. He thinks that all of this is getting to Cody a bit. Punk knows what that title can do to a man. He was champion for 434 days awhile back. Around day 300 he became a different person that started losing friends. Cody wants to do it all, but none of us are Superman. Cody doesn’t have a lot of friends, but CM Punk is his friend…right? Punk says he is. Unlike everybody else, he will always be Cody’s friend because of the promise he made to Cody’s father, and the fact he loves him. Punk couldn’t prepare Cody for this, Dusty couldn’t have either. At the top of the mountain, there are no friends. Cody has a target on his back. Cody requests they just cut through it. What’s next for Cody? Punk says that Cody is in his hometown and could sleep in his own bed tonight. He won’t get much sleep. He’ll be thinking about the biggest match of his career. If he makes it past Kevin Owens, then there’s the next show and the shows after that. Less time at home, empty nights in front of soldout stadiums. Somebody will be chasing Cody, getting in the best shape of their life, winning the Royal Rumble and seeing Cody at WrestleMania. They’ll be on the way up and Cody will be on the way down. That’s the good news. The bad news is that somebody will be CM Punk. He won’t stab Cody in the back like everyone else, he’ll stab him in the front. Cody talks about how they met in OVW and everyone was chasing Punk. They made it to the main roster and Cody was chasing Punk. During Punk’s hiatus, they were still chasing him because fans were chanting his name. Their dynamic has changed in the last year. Cody’s not chasing Punk, Punk’s chasing Cody now. Cody hopes Punk wins the Rumble, because he wants Punk to catch up. Punk says a lot of people have said that, and there’s a graveyard of careers of people who he’s caught. Cody wants to see the look on Punk’s face when the best in the world isn’t the best in the world anymore.

Play Cody’s music! Cody & Punk stare at each other as Raw goes off the air & the live event ends.