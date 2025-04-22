Cook’s WWE Raw Review 4.21.25  

Hey kids! Steve Cook here with you for another week of Raw on Netflix! It’s the Raw After WrestleMania, which has traditionally been one of the most anticipated Raws of every year. Typically, the Raw After WrestleMania sets the table for what we’re going to see moving forward. Sometimes we get surprising debuts. Sometimes we get surprising reactions from the fans. It’s usually a good time.

My personal favorite Raw After WrestleMania was the 2013 edition, which had everybody Fandangoing. I also had my Louisville Cardinals going for the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship on that evening and was playing Fandango’s theme song for most of the second half. It was a great night, one that the NCAA will never cancel. They tried, but they have zero authority over my thoughts and feelings. Sorry not sorry, NCAA. The 2013 Louisville Cardinals won that national championship even if some of them had a very mid strip club experience financed by a dumb SOB.

How did you guys feel about WrestleMania? I thought it was a good one night show spread out over two shows, but I’m not mad about it. Two nights at the same large venue gives plenty of time for things to play out, along with elongated entrances. I fear that if they go back to one night they’ll take out the things that folks like me liked.

Cook’s Raw Review 4.21.25

Then. Now. Forever. Together!

We’re in Las Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena, and now we’ll look back at a memorable WrestleMania Weekend!

Paul Heyman emerges from a vehicle along with Seth Freakin Rollins. Becky Lynch & Lyra Valkyria are WALKING. Dirty Dom is WALKING with Judgment Day folks other than Finn Balor.

John Cena enters the arena now! He raises the title to little lighting but all the pyro and praise from the announcers. He brings tonight’s ring announcer up to the ring. It’s not Alicia Taylor, that’s all I know. This goober tells us that his announcement has been deemed disrespectful, and puts Cena over much larger with this announcement.

Cena tells us that winners write history. He’s not impressed with the idea of how these Vegas fans treat winners & losers. Every damn one of them owes Cena an apology and they don’t have the courage to do it. This is the night where the fans take control right? They’ve gone soft. The fans chant that they’re sorry, and I can’t disagree with them. Cena agrees that they are all sorry. They mean nothing to him. Cena wonders how this crowd can mean anything to him right now. The only thing that means anything to any of us is 36 dates. 36 dates and he’s gone. Cena counts us down to 27 dates. Not matches, appearances. He doesn’t have to wrestle, he just has to show up. When the number hits 0, the timeline stops. The title held by Bruno, Shawn, Punk & HHH stops. Getting the title was the hard part, the easy part is now, playing people like a puppet. Their best chance was Cody Rhodes. Last night, Cody was out-wrestled and destroyed. Right now, there is no one with the ruthless aggression of John Cena. John says the last real champ is here…

RANDY ORTON HITS AN RKO WHAT THE HELL THESE VOICES TALK TO ME WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON HERE

We see Becky Lynch & Lyra Valkyria win the Women’s Tag Team Championship, so it seems like we get a rematch tonight. Our ring announcer was slow to spit that out.

Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Becky Lynch & Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez : Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley will face the winners of this match tomorrow on NXT. I was planning on ignoring all of the folks at ringside until I saw Gigi & Tatum. Then I was flummoxed. Liv goes after Becky right away. Double hip toss by the Irish. Lyra with some strikes to Liv, she sends both Judgment Day girls outside, then we go to commercial.

We’re back and Lyra catches Raquel with a kick. Becky & Liv get tagged in. Bexploder out of the corner gets 2. Becky blocks the Oblivion, hits a Manhandle Slam for 2. Becky blocks Raquel on the top rope, follows her. Liv gets Becky out of there, Raquel hits a super bomb on Lyra off the top, that gets two. Tornado DDT from Lyra to Raquel. Lyra hits the Nightwing, but Liv places Raquel’s foot on the rope. This leads to more nonsense. Raquel’s big boot to Lyra gets 2. Lyra blocks Ovblvion, hits an enziguri. Lyra ends up knocking Becky into Raquel on the outside, Liv hits Oblivion on Lyra and gets the three count!

Winners: Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez (8:56 via pinfall)

Match Rating: **

As we found out after the finish, Bayley is the only true Role Model for this division. Lyra tried to believe in Becky, and this is what happened.

Becky turns on Lyra right afterwards! I mean, Bayley was a proper Role Model, but Becky has never claimed to be one. Some Manhandle slams to Lyra what the hell?

Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods make their way to the ring. They are our new WWE World Tag Team Champions! Xavier wants us to thank God for the New Day. Kofi tells us there is no tag team better dead or alive than the New Day. The Alpha Academy makes their entrance! Maxxine reminds us that Otis & Akira Tozawa beat them the last time they were in the ring, and issues a challenge for right now. A referee gets out here and we almost have a match, but HERE IS RUSEV! WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON HERE. Rusev tosses Tozawa into next week, then focuses in on Otis. The Accolade is locked in on Otis. Rusev is back!

IYO SKY tells us that she had the best night of her career. The fans say that she deserves it. Now, we won’t forget her. She’s still the women’s champion. STEPHANIE VAQUER MAKES HER WAY TO THE RING WHAT THE HELL? Stephanie congratulates IYO and introduces herself. Stephanie wants to face the best of the best. IYO accepts. What about right here, right now? Adam Pearce comes out to confirm that Las Vegas wants the match, and it starts right now!

IYO SKY vs. Stephanie Vaquer: Some grappling to start. IYO with a dropkick sending Stephanie to the floor, then the tope suicida! Stephanie with a cross body to the floor as we go to commercial.

We return with some drama on the top rope. Some strikes from IYO, SKY hits a missile dropkick off the top. Meteroa in the corner gets 2 for SKY. Vaquer avoids a moonsault, hits a dragonscrew in the corner. A followup Meteroa gets two. Vaquer with a back suplex, then the Skull F to IYO gets 2. Double underhook into a backbreaker gets 2 for SKY. Stephanie & IYO trade shots & German suplexes. Spanish Fly off the top rope leaves both competitors down. ROXANNE PEREZ ATTACKS IYO AND CAUSES A DQ! Gulia is here as well and attacking Vaquer! Rhea Ripley comes down and takes Roxanne out, then stares down Guilia.

Winner: IYO SKY (11:05 via disqualification)

Match Rating: ***

Could you imagine these ladies not meshing well together? We need to see more of that for sure.

TIME FOR SOME YEETING! Jey Uso making his way to the ring! The fans tell him that he deserves it, which he does. Jey soaks it in, can’t really blame him. C’mon Jey. He’s here. He made Gunther tap. Jey issues the typical World Champion promo, then Sami Zayn comes out! That, I was not expecting! Sami gives Jey a big hug. The fans chant SAMI USO. Sami wishes he could have been there for the Gunther feud, missing WM was hard for him. He almost didn’t come to Vegas at all. He had to be the first person to tell him how proud he was of him. Everybody knows that Jey deserves it. HIT JEY’S MUSIC! Jimmy Uso’s music hits! Jimmy comes on down to continue the celebration with Jey & Sami.

OK, this celebration went down and Sami & Jimmy didn’t turn. I’m somewhat stupefied.

Cathy Kelly is with AJ Styles. AJ is ready to bounce back, but Karrion Kross is not so ready. Something worth keeping an eye on there.

Gunther is at ringside and seems mad at the announcers. He yanks the headset off of Cole’s head and starts choking him! McAfee breaks that up, then Gunther tries to choke him out! Pat’s actually selling this, which is somewhat shocking to me.

Joe Tessitore has joined us at ringside while Pat is struggling backstage. Cole is melting down backstage for unknown reasons while Joe Tess takes a seat at ringside. Cole eventually comes down to join Joe Tess on commentary.

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Dominick Mysterio (w/Finn Balor & Carlito) (c) vs. Penta: Penta hits some big moves and then a dive to Dom as we go to commercial and let’s not act like Joe Tess didn’t call that shit amazing.

Penta with the headstand into the basement dropkick into 2 as we return. Cole is probably marking out over Tess’s call. Dom going up top, Penta following him. Rana to Dom, then a Destroyer! Penta ranas Finn into Dom on the floor. JD MCDONAGH APPEARS! He provides the distraction that leads to a frog splash and a win for Dirty Dom!

Winner: Dominick Mysterio (4:58 shown via pinfall)

Match Rating:**

Not a tremendous match, but the perfect time for JD to come back, and God rest his soul.

Coming up next…Seth Rollins & Paul Heyman!

BURN IT DOWN! Everybody sing along! Michael Cole has been scared into saying nothing. Joe Tess tries. We get varying crowd reactions before Rollins or Heyman try to speak. Some obscenities from the Vegas crowd. Rollins is a visionary, he took a wise man from Roman Reigns, he stole CM Punk’s best friend, he is the winner of the main event of Wrestle Mania, and before he can go much further here comes CM Punk. Fisticuffs ensue. Punk gets the upper hand in the corner then turns towards Heyman. Rollins attacks from behind and hits a stomp! Heyman informs us that we’re going to continue this until WrestleMania 42 for the next top star, Seth Freakin Rollins. Then Roman Reigns’ music hits, and he appears! Reigns hits the spear to Rollins! Heyman eats a Superman Punch! WHAT THE HELL BRON BREAKKER HITS A SPEAR ON REIGNS! SETH & BRON BREAKKER ARE TOGETHER WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON HERE. Roman gets speared through the barricade! Rollins with a stomp to Punk, then a stomp to Reigns! Paul Heyman has Seth Rollins & Bron Breakker as his guys? That’s downright dangerous!