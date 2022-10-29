Cora Jade on the Impact Paige & AJ Lee Had on Her Career

– Fightful recently interviewed WWE NXT Superstar Cora Jade discussed the influence former WWE Superstar AJ Lee and Paige (aka Saraya) had on her career and giving her confidence as a wrestler. Below are some highlights:

Cora Jade on how noticing women wouldn’t get a lot of time in the ring when she started watching in 2009: “When I first started watching, I was eight-years-old, 2009sh, I look at Undertaker and Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 25 as the match that got me into wrestling. At that time, I would go back and watch old women’s matches because I was so obsessed with it. I would be on my parent’s computer looking up old stuff. At that time, the women didn’t get a lot of time. Even as a young kid, I noticed that and noticed there were a lot of differences in the women versus how the men were presented. Even as a young kid, I knew I wanted to be here, but I wanted to be a pro wrestler and wanted to have matches like the guys got to have and wanted to do all the things they got to do. I didn’t want to do all these bra and panty matches I was seeing as a kid. Even then, I knew I wanted to be so much more than that.”

On the influence Saraya (aka Paige) and AJ Lee had on her career: “Seeing somebody like AJ Lee come in and even Paige and women like that, everyone after her. She [AJ] are the first one I saw as a kid. She was the first woman to have all this merch and none of the other women got to have that at the time and she was the first person that started to make everybody see that women can do the same stuff. They can make the same sales in merch, do all this stuff. To see her do that, she instantly became my favorite. She was so relatable and I saw so much of myself in her. She was a fan as well. I feel we had a lot of similarities. To see her do all this, it made me be like, ‘I can do all this too.’ I remember there was an interview I saw of her, maybe it was the Slammys, she said, ‘I hope that what I leave is for the women who come after me.’ That always stuck in my head because I’m trying to be in that position myself and hopefully, a few years from now, there is someone who is like me as a kid who was watching AJ, that I kind of helped as well. That’s definitely a goal of mine. To be the AJ for other girls as she was to me.”

Former WWE Superstar Paige recently signed with AEW, debuting there as Saraya. AJ lee is currently part of WOW – Women of Wrestling as an executive producer and broadcaster.