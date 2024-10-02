Cora Jade Returns On WWE NXT, Costs Giulia Women’s Title Match

Cora Jade is back in WWE NXT, saving her former bestie’s Women’s Championship reign by attacking Giulia. Jade made her return on Tuesday’s CW debut, coming down to the ring and hitting Giulia with a DDT on the outside while the referee was trying to convince Perez not to use the Women’s Title as a weapon on the other side of the ring.

Jade then rolled Giulia in, and Perez hit Pop Rocks to win and retain her title. Jade then revealed herself to Perez’s surprise.

Jade has been out of action since January with a knee injury.

