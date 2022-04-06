Corey Graves Wants To Face Pat McAfee at Survivor Series, Talks Working With McAfee

Corey Graves is cleared to return to the ring, and he says he’d like a match with Pat McAfee at Survivor Series. McAfee recently spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview and talked about working with McAfee, a possible match and more. Some highlights are below:

On suppressing his accent as opposed to Pat McAfee: “If you close your eyes, they’ve both (McAfee and his brother Sam Adonis) got that deep Pittsburgh accent, the Yinzer. It’s so funny to me, I laugh about it all the time. How McAfee is this broadcasting juggernaut right now, and when I first started doing commentary, the first thing I had to unlearn was a Pittsburgh accent.”

On the process to unlearn his accent: “It took me a while. And I was very, very self-conscious about pronouncing words a certain way, because I wanted to sound like a broadcaster. Then Pat comes along and blows the whole thing up. I am like, ‘man, I should have unlearned it, maybe I will be in McAfee’s position.’”

On a possible match with McAfee: “Not to my knowledge was it ever discussed with any sense of legitimacy. But you’ve got to remember, there’s only one night a year Raw and SmackDown competes in head-to-head competition, Survivor Series. I hope, I am going to start politicking now. I think McAfee and Graves at Survivor Series, I think we have to pass the bar that was set by Cole and Lawlor at WrestleMania.”

On McAfee’s work in WWE so far: “As over the top as Pat is, he loves this, that’s why Pat’s here. Pat doesn’t need the money, Pat doesn’t need the exposure, he is wildly successful on his own. Pat loves WWE, so more power to him the fact that he’s living his dream I think is very cool.”