Corey Taylor Reveals Browser-Based Wrestling Game To Promote New Album
October 7, 2020
Corey Taylor is no stranger to wrestling, as his band Slipknot provided the theme for NXT and he performed his song “Culture-Head” for #NXTLoud. Now he has revealed a new browser-based wrestling game to help promote his first solo album CMFT.
He wrote: “There can only be one champion. Battle for the #CMFT Title Belt and claim it as your own. Connect through @Spotify or @AppleMusic to begin.”
There can only be one champion. Battle for the #CMFT Title Belt and claim it as your own. Connect through @Spotify or @AppleMusic to begin.
Fight Now: https://t.co/c7O2dWjNdZ pic.twitter.com/tpspMkMuTG
— Corey Taylor (@CoreyTaylorRock) October 6, 2020
