Corey Taylor Reveals Browser-Based Wrestling Game To Promote New Album

Corey Taylor is no stranger to wrestling, as his band Slipknot provided the theme for NXT and he performed his song “Culture-Head” for #NXTLoud. Now he has revealed a new browser-based wrestling game to help promote his first solo album CMFT.

He wrote: “There can only be one champion. Battle for the #CMFT Title Belt and claim it as your own. Connect through @Spotify or @AppleMusic to begin.”