Court Bauer Confirms MLW Attendance Figures for 2018

– WrestlingInc.com has a report on fan attendance for Major League Wrestling (MLW) for 2018. According to the report and numbers verified by MLW CEO Court Bauer, MLW average of 717 fans per event over the course of 13 shows in 2018.

MLW ran six shows in Orlando, Florida for the first half of the year. It also held two events in Queens, New York, with one in Fort Lauderdale and another two in Miami before the end of last year. The company reportedly drew a total of 9,322 people over 13 events.

Additionally, Bauer indicated that there’s a VIP section at every event for the company, and those “complimentary” seats are not counted in the final figures.

Now, in the second half of 2018, Major League Wrestling averaged 1,008 people per event. Five of the 13 events from last year were sold out. By comparison, the second half average for 2018 for ROH was 964 people per event, with ROH running 18 shows in that time period.

Next up, Major League Wrestling will be running four events from the period of February to April. A TV taping is set for February 2 at the 1600 arena. Then, MLW will be heading to Cicero Stadium on March 2 in Chicago, Illinois. In April, Major League Wrestling will be holding two events in Queens New York on April 4 and 5 during WrestleMania Weekend.