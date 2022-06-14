Court Hearing For Jeff Hardy’s Recent Arrest Canceled

Jeff Hardy was expected in court today regarding his arrest for a DUI and two other charges, but the hearing has now been canceled. The hearing was scheduled for this afternoon at 1:30 EST and no other court dates are listed. No word as to why this has happened.

As previously reported, Hardy has been suspended from AEW without pay according to a statement released by President Tony Khan. Hardy is reportedly open to taking up an offer of support for substance abuse. Hardy has been scheduled to challenge for the AEW World Tag Team Championships in a three-way ladder match this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, which has since been pulled.