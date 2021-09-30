Criminal Records in Matt Travis’ Death to Be Sealed Today

The criminal records relating to the death of indy wrestler Matt Travis are set to be sealed today. PWInsider reports that New York City Criminal Court records indicate the criminal records related to Luc Vu, the man who pled guilty to reckless driving and failure to exercise due care, causing serious injury as well as failure to yield to a bicyclist in the incident, will be sealed today.

The order to seal the records was made on September 3rd. Vu has completed compliance on all court orders in relation to the charges, and the order to seal will be completed today after Vu makes a final payment to the court.

Vu had his driver’s license was revoked for six months and was levied a $250 fine for the charge of failing to yield to a bicyclist, and was told when pleading guilty that he would receive a conditional discharge after a year. He struck Travis when he made an illegal left U-turn in East Harlem, crossing into the bike path Travis was travelling on. It’s not clear if he was aware he struck Travis.