Criminal Trial In Death of Matt Travis Pushed Back to October

PWInsider reports that the criminal trial of Luc C. Vu, who was arrested after the death of Matt ‘Travis’ Palacios, has been postponed to October 19. The trial was set to happen on July 20, but the New York Criminal Court has been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Vu was charged with reckless driving, failure to yield to a bicyclist, failure to obey a traffic device, driving left of pavement marking and failure to exercise due care in December 2019.

Travis was riding a bike path in East Harlem around 2:30 AM on November 9, 2019, when he was hit by a dump truck driver. The driver made an illegal U-turn onto the Willis Avenue Bridge. While Travis was rushed to the hospital, the damage was too severe and he was pronounced dead on arrival. He was 25. It’s unknown if Vu knew he hit Travis or not. He was driving for D&A Contracting LLC in Parsipanny, NJ, which fired him when he was arrested.