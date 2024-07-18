Crowbar Reflects On His Favorite Matches, Time In ECW

On the latest episode of Wise Choices with Eric Bischoff, former WCW/ECW star Crowbar talked about a wide range of topics while looking back on his wrestling career. You can check out some highlights below:

On his favorite match: “Well, one of my favorite matches — I would love to say it was in WCW, but it’s not, unfortunately. And I’m sorry. [laughs] Right after WCW, there were two matches that stand out as probably the most exciting and best matches in my career. During a time when he was temporarily let go from WWE, I got to wrestle with Eddie Guerrero at the famous New York Elks Lodge. It is on YouTube; you can find it. We work with Eddie, me, and my wife both. We go about 20 minutes. He sells from my wife with a tornado DDT, he hits her with a couple things. And we have a wild drag-out ECW-esque, Japanese-esque smart mark match. And to this day, that’s probably the best wrestling match in my entire career.

“Also, after WCW, World Wrestling All Stars started up. And it was around for about two years, maybe. They had shows in Europe, in Australia, and also the United States. This match is also on YouTube, it’s really easy to find. A cage match that I did with Sabu, which included me jumping from the top of the cage to the floor through two tables. Even back then, I was super-concerned about safety. It was a straight drop, no way the tables could tip. I’m always a safety guy. So if you watch that thing closely, it’s safe. That was one of my favorite matches. But if I go to WCW, I will have several matches with Vampiro, who I loved working with. But as a fan, as a wrestling fan, on the last Starrcade I got to wrestle Terry Funk. Starrcade, for the fans who don’t know WCW’s version of WrestleMania. I got to wrestle Terry Funk for the Hardcore belt, who I literally idolized Terry Funk. I got to wrestle him for a title at Starrcade, and no one can ever take that away.”

On his time in ECW: “I went to ECW after my first stint with you guys, when you guys brought me in nightly. I did the Conan match, I wrestled Eddie Guerrero on Saturday Night, and then I just wasn’t getting used that much. So, I went to ECW. I believe part of the allure of it was so that they could get a guy from ‘WCW,’ even though it was two matches and beat him in stuff. I got there, and let’s just say that college student Chris Ford with ADD and a bad stutter did not fit well into the ECW culture. Not at all. I had some heart. But I tell everybody that New Jack was always cool to me. We never hung out. Maybe he just liked the fact that I hung out and minded my own business, I don’t know. Yeah, he just liked me for some reason. Him and Tommy Dreamer were always super nice to me.

“But outside of that, I was the redheaded stepchild of ECW. I had my book stolen, had my books thrown in the garbage. I was probably the first guy to bring a video game system to the hotel. And when all the guys were going out to party, I said, ‘No, I’m going to do my homework and I’m going to play some video games.’ I had my video game system kicked across the hotel room. I’m not going to say who because the person’s dead. But what I will say, is that my time there was almost a year. It really tested my mettle. It made me question whether or not I really wanted to do this or not. And I could say without question: my time there, it made me a better wrestler, but it also prepared me for life. Because life’s not easy. A lot of s**t comes up here or there. And it gave me the option to walk away from something that I love, just because people were being assholes. And I chose not to, thank God that I didn’t. It made me a better, stronger person and I’ll always be thankful for that time.”

