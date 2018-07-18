Csonka’s Dojo Pro (Episode Six) Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– White Belt Holder Joey Janela defeated Brandon Cutler @ 11:10 via [**¾]

THE CONCEPT: Dojo Pro presents the ultimate professional wrestling opportunity. A gauntlet competition in which 13 independent wrestlers, win and stay in, lose and go home. The competition includes Joey Janela, James Storm, Jeff Cobb, and many more who fight their way up the ladder. The winner of each match receives the Dojo Pro White Belt and continues on. The goal/reward is the Dojo Pro Black Belt, and a shot at the Ring of Honor World Television Championship.

– The series is available on Amazon Prime.

* Joey Janela: Defeated White Belt Holder Wheeler Yuta @ 19:25 via pin in the best match of the series so far. Despite using a low blow to help him win, Janela gloats that he defeated Yuta in a straight up wrestling match without any tricks.

* Brandon Cutler: Cutler has been away from the business for a while. He broke in with the Young Bucks and worked early PWG. He took time away to get married and have a family. Janela mocks him for taking time away and only coming back because of the buzz in wrestling, but says Cutler will realize things have changed and that he’s not ready to be back.

White Belt Holder Joey Janela vs. Brandon Cutler : They lock up, Cutler quickly counters and takes down Janela. Janela counters out and talks trash. Janela to the ropes, ties up Cutler and escapes. They work into a test of strength, and Janela drops down into a knee bar. Cutler escapes, but Janela keeps control and lays in chops. Knee strikes follow and Cutler cuts him off with a dropkick. He follows with kicks and a flying forearm. They trade strikes and Janela hits a sliding dropkick. Janela starts working the arm, grounding Cutler. Janela lays in strikes and dumps Cutler. Cutler cuts off the suicide dive and hits a slingshot elbow for 2. Cutler now lays in strikes, working over Janela in the corner. Mounted rights follow. Janela counters out with a Liger bomb and both men are down. Janela to his feet first and lands running knee strikes, covering for 2. Janela takes Cutler up top and follows. They battle for position, knocks him off and hits a rough looking forearm off the ropes. Back to the roped and Janela hits rights and a DVD for 2. Cutler hits an enziguri and cobra clutch slam for 2. Janela quickly cuts him off and hits a package piledriver for 2. Cutler blocks the superkick and hits an enziguri. Janela levels him with a rolling lariat and both are down again. Janela lays in kicks, a superkick, and a suplex for 2. Janela hits two more superkicks and heads up top and hits the double stomp for the win. White Belt Holder Joey Janela defeated Brandon Cutler @ 11:10 via [**¾] This was an overall pretty good match, Cutler looked off a bit at times, and it lacked a really good story, which really added to some of the previous matches.

– White Belt Holder Joey Janela moves on to face James Storm in the next episode.

– Post match, Janela cuts a promo and runs down James Storm as being irrelevant, since it’s not 2003 anymore. He then runs down wrestlers from Memphis on top of that.

– End scene.

